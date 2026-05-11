Brian Campbell betting profile: PGA Championship
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Brian Campbell looks on while playing the ninth hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell finished tied for 55th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance at the PGA Championship.
Campbell's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of five-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.500
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of two-under.
- He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.861
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.637
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.193
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.005
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.686
|-1.137
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.861 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.637 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 57.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 17.25% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.