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3H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell looks on while playing the ninth hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell looks on while playing the ninth hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell finished tied for 55th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the PGA Championship.

    Campbell's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5573-69-78-69+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of five-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.500

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of two-under.
    • He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.861-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.637-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.193-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.005-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.686-1.137

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.861 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.637 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 57.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 17.25% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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