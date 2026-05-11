Brooks Koepka betting profile: PGA Championship
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Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Koepka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Koepka's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2024
|T26
|67-68-74-66
|-9
|2023
|1
|72-66-66-67
|-9
|2022
|T55
|75-67-72-74
|+8
|2021
|T2
|69-71-70-74
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of nine-over.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at nine-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eleven-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.556
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of ten-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.262
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.983
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.065
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.525
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.785
|0.461
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka leads the TOUR this season with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.983, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.83% ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of driving, Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 that ranks 48th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 34th.
- On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Koepka has earned 339 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.