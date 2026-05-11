Brooks Koepka betting profile: PGA Championship

Koepka has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of ten-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.