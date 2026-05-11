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7H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Koepka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the PGA Championship.

    Koepka's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-76+9
    2024T2667-68-74-66-9
    2023172-66-66-67-9
    2022T5575-67-72-74+8
    2021T269-71-70-74-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of nine-over.
    • Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at nine-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eleven-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1168-70-64-70-1236.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-69-71-71-5101.667
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1871-67-71-71-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-70-69-71-680.556
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT974-66-69-65-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of ten-under.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2620.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.9830.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.065-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.525-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7850.461

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka leads the TOUR this season with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.983, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.83% ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of driving, Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 that ranks 48th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 34th.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    • Koepka has earned 339 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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