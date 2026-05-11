Ryan Lenahan betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ryan Lenahan of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ryan Lenahan returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Lenahan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lenahan's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-77
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Lenahan's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lenahan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
Lenahan's recent performances
- Lenahan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he finished at 11-over.
- Lenahan has an average of -2.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lenahan has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lenahan has averaged -3.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lenahan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.801
Lenahan's advanced stats and rankings
- Lenahan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.573 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Lenahan recorded a -1.070 mark, showing difficulties with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Lenahan delivered a positive 0.197 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, which was his strongest area of performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lenahan as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.