Ryan Lenahan betting profile: PGA Championship

Lenahan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he finished at 11-over.

Lenahan has an average of -2.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lenahan has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.