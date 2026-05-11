PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts after a birdie on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts after a birdie on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for second at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to capture his second PGA Championship title.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at the PGA Championship.

    DeChambeau's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T271-68-69-70-6
    2024268-65-67-64-20
    2023T466-71-70-70-3
    2021T3872-71-71-77+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 6-under.
    • DeChambeau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    DeChambeau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1078-65-68-64-9--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-69-70-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT569-68-69-75-7--

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • DeChambeau has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.703

    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    • DeChambeau is averaging 333.5 yards in Driving Distance this season, demonstrating his trademark power off the tee.
    • He is hitting 61.11% of Greens in Regulation this season, while averaging 31.00 Putts Per Round.
    • DeChambeau has avoided bogey 22.22% of the time this season and has broken par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Dustin Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW