Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts after a birdie on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for second at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to capture his second PGA Championship title.
DeChambeau's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|2024
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|2023
|T4
|66-71-70-70
|-3
|2021
|T38
|72-71-71-77
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 6-under.
- DeChambeau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
DeChambeau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|78-65-68-64
|-9
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|69-68-69-75
|-7
|--
DeChambeau's recent performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- DeChambeau has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.703
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
- DeChambeau is averaging 333.5 yards in Driving Distance this season, demonstrating his trademark power off the tee.
- He is hitting 61.11% of Greens in Regulation this season, while averaging 31.00 Putts Per Round.
- DeChambeau has avoided bogey 22.22% of the time this season and has broken par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.