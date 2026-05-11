Mark Geddes betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Mark Geddes returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Geddes looks to improve upon his performance from the 2021 tournament where he missed the cut.
Mark Geddes's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|75-81
|+12
At the PGA Championship
- In Geddes's appearance at the PGA Championship in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Mark Geddes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Mark Geddes's recent performances
- Geddes has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.922 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Geddes has averaged -1.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mark Geddes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.052
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.247
|-0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.039
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.654
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.606
|-1.218
Mark Geddes's advanced stats and rankings
- Geddes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.052 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Geddes sported a -1.247 mark. He recorded a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Geddes delivered a 0.654 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 27.78%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Geddes as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.