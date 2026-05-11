Kota Kaneko betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kota Kaneko will compete in the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026, looking to make his mark at this major championship.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Kaneko's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kaneko's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|69-67-73-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|71-69-71-67
|-6
|--
Kaneko's recent performances
- Kaneko had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- Kaneko has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kaneko has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaneko's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.057
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.613
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.442
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.695
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.532
|-0.389
Kaneko's advanced stats and rankings
- Kaneko posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.057 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kaneko sported a -1.613 mark. He posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kaneko delivered a 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kaneko as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.