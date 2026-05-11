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6H AGO

Elvis Smylie betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Elvis Smylie finished tied for 72nd at 10-over in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on a much-improved performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Smylie at the PGA Championship.

    Smylie's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7270-73-77-74+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Smylie's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smylie's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-71-71-67-4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7270-73-77-74+10--

    Smylie's recent performances

    • Smylie had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
    • Smylie has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smylie has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smylie has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smylie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.017

    Smylie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smylie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smylie averaged -0.054 in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Smylie delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Smylie has averaged 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smylie as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -15
    R4
    -2

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    R4
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    R4
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    DEN
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    -13
    R4
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    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
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    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

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    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

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    ENG
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

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    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

    T5

    KOR
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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