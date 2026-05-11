Elvis Smylie betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Elvis Smylie finished tied for 72nd at 10-over in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on a much-improved performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Smylie's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|70-73-77-74
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Smylie's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 10-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smylie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-71-71-67
|-4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|70-73-77-74
|+10
|--
Smylie's recent performances
- Smylie had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
- Smylie has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smylie has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smylie has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smylie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.017
Smylie's advanced stats and rankings
- Smylie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smylie averaged -0.054 in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Smylie delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Smylie has averaged 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smylie as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.