Jordan Gumberg betting profile: PGA Championship

Gumberg's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.

He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Gumberg has an average of -0.961 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Gumberg has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.