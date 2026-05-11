Jordan Gumberg betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jordan Gumberg has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
At the PGA Championship
- Gumberg has not competed in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Gumberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-13-4
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Gumberg's recent performances
- Gumberg's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gumberg has an average of -0.961 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gumberg has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gumberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.669
Gumberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Gumberg posted an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing modest gains in this category.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.961 in his past five starts indicates struggles with iron play and approach shots.
- Around the greens, Gumberg delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing slight improvement in short game situations.
- On the putting surface, he averaged 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts, demonstrating solid work with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gumberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.