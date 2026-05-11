Jesse Droemer betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Jesse Droemer of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jesse Droemer returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. Droemer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Droemer's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|2023
|MC
|77-79
|+16
At the PGA Championship
- In Droemer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Droemer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
Droemer's recent performances
- Droemer had his best finish in his last ten performances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Droemer has an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Droemer has an average of -1.623 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Droemer has averaged -4.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Droemer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.898
Droemer's advanced stats and rankings
- Droemer posted an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Droemer recorded a -1.008 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Droemer delivered a -1.623 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a -1.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Droemer as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.