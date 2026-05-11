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7H AGO

Jesse Droemer betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesse Droemer of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jesse Droemer of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jesse Droemer returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. Droemer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Droemer at the PGA Championship.

    Droemer's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-74+11
    2023MC77-79+16

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Droemer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Droemer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC78-71+7--

    Droemer's recent performances

    • Droemer had his best finish in his last ten performances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • Droemer has an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Droemer has an average of -1.623 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Droemer has averaged -4.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Droemer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.898

    Droemer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Droemer posted an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Droemer recorded a -1.008 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Droemer delivered a -1.623 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a -1.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Droemer as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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