Jayden Schaper betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jayden Schaper of South Africa tees off on the 16th hole on day one of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 07, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Jayden Schaper will compete in the PGA Championship for the first time in recent years. The tournament takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Schaper's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schaper's recent performances
- Schaper has no top finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schaper has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schaper has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schaper's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.303
Schaper's advanced stats and rankings
- Schaper posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.317 in his past five starts demonstrates solid iron play.
- Schaper's short game has been effective with a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Schaper has excelled with a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
- Overall, Schaper has averaged 1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, indicating strong recent form across all aspects of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schaper as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.