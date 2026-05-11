Jayden Schaper betting profile: PGA Championship

Schaper has no top finishes over his last ten appearances.

He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Schaper has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Schaper has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.