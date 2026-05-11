Francisco Bidé betting profile: PGA Championship

Bidé has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.

He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Bidé has an average of -2.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Bidé has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.