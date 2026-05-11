Francisco Bidé betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Francisco Bidé has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. The tournament returns to Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Bidé's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bidé's recent performances
- Bidé has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
- He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bidé has an average of -2.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bidé has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bidé's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.378
Bidé's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2026 season stats are available for Bidé at this time.
- Based on his last five tournament starts, he posted an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -2.515 over his past five starts, indicating challenges with iron play.
- Bidé showed positive performance around the greens with a 0.079 average in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bidé as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.