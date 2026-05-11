Garrett Sapp betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Garrett Sapp has not competed in the PGA Championship in recent years and will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. The Pennsylvania venue will host the major championship with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his 11-under victory in 2025.
At the PGA Championship
- Sapp has not competed in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Sapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
Sapp's recent performances
- Sapp's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 5-over.
Sapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Sapp's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2026 season statistics are currently available for Sapp.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sapp as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.