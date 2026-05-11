Braden Shattuck betting profile: PGA Championship

Shattuck has an average of -1.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -2.508 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Shattuck has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.