Braden Shattuck betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Braden Shattuck returns to the PGA Championship after finishing 72nd in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this major championship.
Shattuck's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|72
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|2023
|MC
|79-73
|+12
At the PGA Championship
- In Shattuck's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Shattuck's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 72nd at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship, finishing at 11-under.
Shattuck's recent performances
- Shattuck has an average of -1.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.508 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shattuck has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shattuck has averaged -3.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.185
Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings
- Shattuck posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.180 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his recent starts, Shattuck posted a -2.508 mark, showing significant challenges with his iron play.
- On the greens, Shattuck delivered a 1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which was his strongest area of performance during this stretch.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.