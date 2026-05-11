Mikael Lindberg betting profile: PGA Championship

Lindberg's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 5-over.

He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Lindberg has an average of -1.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Lindberg has averaged -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.