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7H AGO

Mikael Lindberg betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mikael Lindberg will compete in the PGA Championship for the first time in recent years as the tournament heads to Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. The 7,394-yard, par-70 course in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, will host the major championship where Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

    Latest odds for Lindberg at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • Lindberg has not competed in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lindberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--

    Lindberg's recent performances

    • Lindberg's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 5-over.
    • He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindberg has an average of -1.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindberg has averaged -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lindberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.378

    Lindberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lindberg struggled with his approach play in his past five tournaments, posting a -1.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average.
    • His strongest area has been around-the-green play, where he averaged 0.774 strokes gained in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Lindberg posted a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total mark in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement across multiple facets of his game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    -13
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    -13

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    Tot
    -13
    R4
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    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
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    R4
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    -12

    4

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    Tot
    -12
    R4
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    KOR
    S. Im
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    -11

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    R4
    -1
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