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Padraig Harrington betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Padraig Harrington returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Harrington looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Harrington at the PGA Championship.

    Harrington's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71+2
    2024MC77-75+10
    2023T5072-71-75-69+7
    2022MC77-75+12
    2021T471-73-73-69-2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Harrington's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Harrington's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7169-70-72-72+32.850
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Harrington had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 71st with a score of 3-over.
    • Harrington has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.993

    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harrington averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Harrington posted a -0.304 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Harrington delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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