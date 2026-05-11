Padraig Harrington betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Padraig Harrington returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Harrington looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Harrington's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|2023
|T50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|2022
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|2021
|T4
|71-73-73-69
|-2
At the PGA Championship
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|69-70-72-72
|+3
|2.850
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 71st with a score of 3-over.
- Harrington has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.993
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Harrington posted a -0.304 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Harrington delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.