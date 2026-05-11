Daniel Hillier betting profile: PGA Championship

Hillier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship with a score of 2-over.

He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hillier has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hillier has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.