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Daniel Hillier betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Daniel Hillier will compete in the PGA Championship for the first time in recent memory. The tournament takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026.

    Latest odds for Hillier at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Hillier's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hillier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-73+2--

    Hillier's recent performances

    • Hillier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship with a score of 2-over.
    • He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hillier has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hillier has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.738

    Hillier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hillier averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.574 in his past five starts shows challenges with iron play and approach shots.
    • Hillier posted a positive 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which was his strongest category during this period.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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