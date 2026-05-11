Daniel Hillier betting profile: PGA Championship
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Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Daniel Hillier will compete in the PGA Championship for the first time in recent memory. The tournament takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Hillier's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hillier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Hillier's recent performances
- Hillier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship with a score of 2-over.
- He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hillier has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hillier has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.738
Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
- Hillier averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.574 in his past five starts shows challenges with iron play and approach shots.
- Hillier posted a positive 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which was his strongest category during this period.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.