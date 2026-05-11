Casey Jarvis betting profile: PGA Championship

Jarvis has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.

Jarvis has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.