Casey Jarvis betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Casey Jarvis has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Jarvis's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jarvis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|67-73-68-70
|-6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-3, -2
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Jarvis's recent performances
- Jarvis has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Jarvis has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jarvis has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jarvis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.117
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.136
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.628
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.034
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.424
|-0.063
Jarvis's advanced stats and rankings
- Jarvis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards shows he is not among the longest hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jarvis sported a strong 1.136 mark. He maintained a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jarvis delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.33 Putts Per Round and broke par 16.67% of the time.
- Jarvis has struggled with Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, posting a -0.628 average while maintaining a 15.74% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.