William Mouw betting profile: PGA Championship

Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.