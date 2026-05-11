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7H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    William Mouw returns to compete in the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1180.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1000.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.2980.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.191-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.2720.277

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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