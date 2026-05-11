William Mouw betting profile: PGA Championship
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William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
William Mouw returns to compete in the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|2.850
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.118
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.100
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.298
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.191
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.272
|0.277
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.