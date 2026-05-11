Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: PGA Championship

He has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.