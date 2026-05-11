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8H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa hits a chip shot on the second hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa hits a chip shot on the second hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter will make his debut at the PGA Championship in the past five years when the tournament tees off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. The South African golfer looks to build on his recent form at the major championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4874-73-69-68E13.313
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1469-71-72-68-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2567-67-67-75-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2169-66-70-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • He has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6690.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.2220.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.493-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.290-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.3360.451

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.669 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.9 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.222 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 479 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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