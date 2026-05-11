Ben Polland betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ben Polland of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ben Polland returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Polland will look to make his mark at this year's tournament.
Polland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2021
|MC
|76-80
|+12
At the PGA Championship
- In Polland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Polland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|+10,+3,+5,+11
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|66-75-72-74
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T70
|71-67-75-69
|-6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|66-71-70-74
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
Polland's recent performances
- Polland's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd.
- Polland has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Polland has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Polland has averaged -0.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Polland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.436
Polland's advanced stats and rankings
- Polland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.000 in his past five tournaments, showing consistency from the tee box.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Polland recorded a -0.423 mark in his past five tournaments. He has struggled with his iron play during this stretch.
- Around the greens, Polland delivered a positive 0.143 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Polland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.