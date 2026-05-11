Ben Polland betting profile: PGA Championship

Polland's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd.

Polland has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Polland has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.