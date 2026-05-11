Ben Kern betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Kern of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on November 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Ben Kern will look to bounce back after missing the cut at +13 in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 with hopes of making his first weekend at the PGA Championship.
Kern's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-77
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Kern's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kern's recent performances
- Kern has no recorded finishes in his last 10 appearances.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- Kern has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past 5 tournaments.
- Kern has an average of -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
- Kern has averaged -1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
Kern's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.257
Kern's advanced stats and rankings
- Kern posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 in his past 5 tournaments, showing slight improvement in his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past 5 tournaments, Kern recorded a 0.051 mark. His struggles have come around the greens with a -0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Kern delivered a -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past 5 tournaments, which has been his biggest weakness contributing to his -1.257 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kern as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.