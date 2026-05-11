Austin Hurt betting profile: PGA Championship
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Austin Hurt of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, plays his shot from the seventh tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Austin Hurt returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026. Hurt looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Hurt's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|78-81
|+19
At the PGA Championship
- In Hurt's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 19-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hurt's recent performances
- Hurt has not recorded any finishes in his last ten appearances.
- In his past five tournaments, Hurt has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- He has averaged -3.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hurt has averaged -6.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hurt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.782
Hurt's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Hurt averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
- Hurt's approach play has been particularly difficult, with an average of -3.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Hurt posted a -0.799 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his recent tournaments, while his putting averaged -1.440 strokes gained.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hurt as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.