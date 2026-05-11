PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Austin Hurt betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Hurt of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, plays his shot from the seventh tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Austin Hurt of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, plays his shot from the seventh tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Austin Hurt returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026. Hurt looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hurt at the PGA Championship.

    Hurt's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC78-81+19

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hurt's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 19-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hurt's recent performances

    • Hurt has not recorded any finishes in his last ten appearances.
    • In his past five tournaments, Hurt has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • He has averaged -3.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hurt has averaged -6.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hurt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.782

    Hurt's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Hurt averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
    • Hurt's approach play has been particularly difficult, with an average of -3.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Hurt posted a -0.799 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his recent tournaments, while his putting averaged -1.440 strokes gained.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hurt as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Ryan Vermeer betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Ryan Lenahan betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    David Puig betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW