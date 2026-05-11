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8H AGO

Angel Ayora betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Angel Ayora of Spain prepares to play his second shot on the 10th hole from a bunker on day two of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 08, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Angel Ayora of Spain prepares to play his second shot on the 10th hole from a bunker on day two of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 08, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Angel Ayora has not competed in the PGA Championship in recent years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Ayora at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • Ayora has not competed in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Ayora's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5066-74-70-74+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-71-71-69-9--

    Ayora's recent performances

    • Ayora's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
    • He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ayora has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ayora has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ayora's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.017

    Ayora's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ayora posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.063 in his past five starts suggests room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Ayora delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ayora as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    K. Reitan
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    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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