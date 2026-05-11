Angel Ayora betting profile: PGA Championship

Ayora's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.

He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Ayora has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.