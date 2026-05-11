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7H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg missed the cut at the PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to make his first weekend at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the PGA Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-75+3
    2024MC72-70E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT869-69-70-66-10187.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 1.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4290.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6090.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3620.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2200.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.6201.824

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.609 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks second by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
    • Åberg currently sits ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,330 points and ranks third in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.620 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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