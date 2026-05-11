Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg missed the cut at the PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 looking to make his first weekend at this major championship.
Åberg's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|69-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-70-69-72
|-3
|53.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|69-63-71-76
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.429
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.609
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.362
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.220
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.620
|1.824
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.609 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks second by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
- Åberg currently sits ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,330 points and ranks third in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.620 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.