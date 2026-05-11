Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.