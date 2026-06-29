Sam Stevens betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Sam Stevens finished tied for 21st at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Stevens's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|2024
|T34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|2023
|MC
|73-67
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.5
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.75
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.6
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.25
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.243
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.254
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.055
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.277
|-0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.165
|-0.518
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.254 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 728 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.