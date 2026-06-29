Rico Hoey betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Rico Hoey returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, Hoey finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
Hoey's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|2024
|T26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|70-72-74-67
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.404
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.048
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.232
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.263
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.139
|0.553
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.048 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.