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31M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Rico Hoey returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, Hoey finished tied for 11th at 15-under.

Latest odds for Hoey at the John Deere Classic.

Hoey's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1166-69-68-66-15
2024T2667-64-67-71-15

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4040.703
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.048-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.2320.135
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.263-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.1390.553

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.048 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
  • Hoey has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
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R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
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-2

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Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

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-9

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

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