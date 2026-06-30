Michael Feagles betting profile: John Deere Classic

Feagles' best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he scored 8-under.

He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Feagles has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Feagles has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.