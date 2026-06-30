Michael Feagles betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Michael Feagles of the United States looks on after his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
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Michael Feagles missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2021, posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Feagles' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|77-69
|+4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Feagles' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Feagles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank
|T40
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|13.071
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|71-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|T84
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|1.550
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|T27
|71-72-71-72
|-2
|28.750
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T72
|69-70-73-76
|E
|2.750
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T26
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|28.750
Feagles' recent performances
- Feagles' best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he scored 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Feagles has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Feagles has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Feagles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.189
Feagles' advanced stats and rankings
- Feagles has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Feagles has averaged -0.177 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Feagles has delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Feagles has averaged -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Feagles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.