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46M AGO

Michael Feagles betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Michael Feagles of the United States looks on after his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Michael Feagles of the United States looks on after his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

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Michael Feagles missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2021, posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Feagles at the John Deere Classic.

Feagles' recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021MC77-69+4

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Feagles' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Feagles' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National BankT4068-70-70-69-313.071
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC71-71+1--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenMC71-66-5--
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicT8467-70-74-73+41.550
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaT2771-72-71-72-228.750
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicMC72-68-2--
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT7269-70-73-76E2.750
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT2667-71-71-67-828.750

Feagles' recent performances

  • Feagles' best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he scored 8-under.
  • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Feagles has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Feagles has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Feagles' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.215
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.728
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.189

Feagles' advanced stats and rankings

  • Feagles has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Feagles has averaged -0.177 in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the greens, Feagles has delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Feagles has averaged -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Feagles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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