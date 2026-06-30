Luke Gutschewski betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Luke Gutschewski plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Luke Gutschewski will tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat after his 18-under victory in 2025.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Gutschewski's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Gutschewski's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T60
|65-69-70-70
|-10
|4.800
|June 14, 2026
|OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T54
|69-69-70-75
|E
|5.975
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|T30
|70-69-64-76
|-1
|25.750
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|T60
|67-72-72-66
|-3
|4.200
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T51
|67-72-69-67
|-9
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T39
|67-69-74-72
|-6
|13.167
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T18
|67-72-69-67
|-9
|42.063
Gutschewski's recent performances
- Gutschewski has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.