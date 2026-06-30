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2H AGO

Luke Gutschewski betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Luke Gutschewski plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Luke Gutschewski plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Luke Gutschewski will tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat after his 18-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Gutschewski at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Gutschewski's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Gutschewski's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST6065-69-70-70-104.800
June 14, 2026OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National BankMC76-70+6--
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT5469-69-70-75E5.975
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipT3070-69-64-76-125.750
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenMC70-68-4--
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicT6067-72-72-66-34.200
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC74-77+7--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT5167-72-69-67-97.750
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT3967-69-74-72-613.167
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT1867-72-69-67-942.063

Gutschewski's recent performances

  • Gutschewski has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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