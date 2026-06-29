Cameron Champ betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Cameron Champ finished tied for 27th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Champ's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2023
|T51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2021
|T11
|66-68-65-71
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 13-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.737
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.579
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.632
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.099
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.048
|-0.031
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.737 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ posted a -3.579 mark. He has a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.33, and he has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.52% while breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.