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32M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Cameron Champ finished tied for 27th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Champ at the John Deere Classic.

Champ's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2765-67-70-70-12
2024MC70-69-3
2023T5168-69-73-66-8
2022MC69-73E
2021T1166-68-65-71-14

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Champ's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Champ's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D74+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

Champ's recent performances

  • Champ had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 13-under.
  • Champ has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Champ has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.7370.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.5790.203
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.632-0.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.099-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.048-0.031

Champ's advanced stats and rankings

  • Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.737 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ posted a -3.579 mark. He has a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Champ delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.33, and he has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.52% while breaking par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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