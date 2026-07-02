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31M AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Austin Cook missed the cut last year at the John Deere Classic after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Cook at the John Deere Classic.

Cook's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-70+1
2024MC71-71E
2023MC69-73E
2022T1669-67-70-66-12
2021MC73-73+4

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Cook's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Cook's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-70+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-69-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-71+1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC75-67E--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-66-71-11--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT41+2-+11-+9-+3--8.400
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--

Cook's recent performances

  • Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished at 11-under.
  • Cook has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cook has averaged -1.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.627-0.327
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.220-0.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.017-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.616-0.575
Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.445-1.611

Cook's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.627 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -1.220 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cook delivered a -2.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

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PUR
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Taylor Pendrith
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Lucas Glover
USA
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USA
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Michael Brennan
USA
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