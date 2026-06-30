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2H AGO

Augusto Núñez betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Augusto Núñez missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Núñez at the John Deere Classic.

Núñez's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC73-69E

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Núñez's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Núñez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST4567-65-68-70-1410.500
June 14, 2026OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National BankMC77-67+4--
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC73-76+8--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT5267-66-71-69-116.750
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC68-75+3--
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC76-70+2--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT2866-66-66-73-1325.813
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubMC70-72-2--
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT865-68-73-66-1280.000

Núñez's recent performances

  • Núñez has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Núñez has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Núñez has averaged -2.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Núñez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.714
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.072
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.208

Núñez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Núñez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 in his past five tournaments, while struggling with his approach game with a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark.
  • Around the green, Núñez has been essentially neutral with a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
  • On the greens, Núñez has struggled with a -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall -2.208 Strokes Gained: Total mark.

All stats in this article are accurate for Núñez as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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