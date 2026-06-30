Augusto Núñez betting profile: John Deere Classic

Núñez has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.

Núñez has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.