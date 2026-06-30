Augusto Núñez betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Players in This Article
Augusto Núñez missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Núñez's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Núñez's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Núñez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T45
|67-65-68-70
|-14
|10.500
|June 14, 2026
|OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|73-76
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T52
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|6.750
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T28
|66-66-66-73
|-13
|25.813
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T8
|65-68-73-66
|-12
|80.000
Núñez's recent performances
- Núñez has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Núñez has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Núñez has averaged -2.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Núñez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.208
Núñez's advanced stats and rankings
- Núñez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 in his past five tournaments, while struggling with his approach game with a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark.
- Around the green, Núñez has been essentially neutral with a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Núñez has struggled with a -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall -2.208 Strokes Gained: Total mark.
All stats in this article are accurate for Núñez as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.