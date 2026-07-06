Will Gordon betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Will Gordon of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Will Gordon finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Gordon's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2021
|MC
|69-72
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Gordon has not competed in this tournament in 2022 or 2023, with his only appearances in the last five years coming in 2021, 2024, and 2025.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|64
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|4.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 1-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.535
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.144
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.410
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.311
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.330
|-0.157
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon has recorded a -0.144 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.30% of the time.
- Gordon currently ranks 208th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.