PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Will Gordon betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Will Gordon finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Gordon at the ISCO Championship.

Gordon's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1468-69-71-69-3
2024MC74-69-1
2021MC69-72-3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Gordon has not competed in this tournament in 2022 or 2023, with his only appearances in the last five years coming in 2021, 2024, and 2025.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic6470-69-71-68-64.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 1-under.
  • Gordon has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5350.201
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.144-0.053
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.410-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.311-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.330-0.157

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon has recorded a -0.144 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.30% of the time.
  • Gordon currently ranks 208th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points earned.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW