Jackson Koivun betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Jackson Koivun of the Auburn Tigers reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green to win his match against Baylor Larrabee of the UCLA Bruins during the final round of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on June 03, 2026 in Carlsbad, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
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Jackson Koivun finished tied for sixth at minus-5 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Koivun's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|73-66-68-68
|-5
At the ISCO Championship
- In Koivun's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 5-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|73-66-68-68
|-5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|70-64-68-67
|-15
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Koivun has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 1.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.451
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.023
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.130
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.274
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.284
|1.961
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.451 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun has delivered a -0.023 mark. He has posted a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koivun has delivered a -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.33 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with a 21.30% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.