Jackson Koivun betting profile: ISCO Championship

Koivun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Koivun has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.