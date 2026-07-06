JC Ritchie betting profile: ISCO Championship
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JC Ritchie of South Africa lines up a putt on the 10th green on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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JC Ritchie returns to the ISCO Championship, having finished tied for 24th at 14-under in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Ritchie's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|67-69-74-64
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ritchie's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 14-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Ritchie's recent performances
- Ritchie has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ritchie has averaged -0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ritchie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.687
Ritchie's advanced stats and rankings
- Ritchie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.508.
- Around the greens, Ritchie delivered a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Putting averaged -0.294 over the same span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ritchie as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.