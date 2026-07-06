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4H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

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Paul Peterson finished second at 9-under in last year's ISCO Championship. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to go one better this time around.

Latest odds for Peterson at the ISCO Championship.

Peterson's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025267-68-67-69-9

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 9-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1166-70-71-65-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260.000
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
  • Peterson has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.510-0.489
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2560.379
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.088-0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.104-0.043
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.269-0.197

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.9 yards shows his conservative approach off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.256 mark. He has a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Peterson delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
  • Peterson has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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