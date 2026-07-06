Paul Peterson betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
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Paul Peterson finished second at 9-under in last year's ISCO Championship. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to go one better this time around.
Peterson's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
At the ISCO Championship
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 9-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|66-70-71-65
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.510
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.256
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.088
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.104
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.269
|-0.197
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.9 yards shows his conservative approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.256 mark. He has a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
- Peterson has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.