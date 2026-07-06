Zecheng Dou betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished T13 with a score of 11-under.

Dou has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.