Zecheng Dou betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Zecheng Dou has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12, looking to make his mark in this $9 million tournament.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Dou's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished T13 with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.201
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.409
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.213
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.052
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.368
|0.540
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.201 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.409 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivers a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Dou has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.