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2H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Zecheng Dou has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12, looking to make his mark in this $9 million tournament.

Latest odds for Dou at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Dou's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2166-67-69-70-837.429
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished T13 with a score of 11-under.
  • Dou has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.2010.313
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4090.273
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.213-0.067
Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.0520.021
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3680.540

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.201 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.409 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dou delivers a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Dou has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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