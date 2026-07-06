Richard Hoey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Rico Hoey will compete in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12. The tournament features a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|70-72-74-67
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for seventeenth with a score of 6-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.403
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.016
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.228
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.307
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.149
|0.589
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.403 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.016 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.