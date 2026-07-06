Chesson Hadley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Hadley has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years. The tournament runs July 9-12 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, with a $9 million purse.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Hadley's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-72-70
|-5
|15.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|11.5
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.5
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.119
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has hit 61.11% Greens in Regulation this season with an average driving distance of 308.8 yards.
- He has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round this season with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.00%.
- Hadley has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.