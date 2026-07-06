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50M AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

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Hadley has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years. The tournament runs July 9-12 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, with a $9 million purse.

Latest odds for Hadley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Hadley's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hadley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-77+8--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-72-70-515.5
July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT3511.5
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.5
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--

Hadley's recent performances

  • Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Hadley has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadley has averaged -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.449
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.901
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.119

Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadley has hit 61.11% Greens in Regulation this season with an average driving distance of 308.8 yards.
  • He has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round this season with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.00%.
  • Hadley has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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