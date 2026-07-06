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2H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Jimmy Stanger will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament features a $9 million purse and is being defended by Chris Gotterup, who won at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Stanger at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Stanger's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-68-67-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3871-71-66-70-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222.000

Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Stanger has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4740.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.972-0.964
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1210.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3410.442
Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.037-0.077

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.474 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -0.972 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
  • Stanger has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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