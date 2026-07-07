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2H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Takumi Kanaya will compete at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup defends his title after winning at 15-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2968-69-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-73-69E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3868-68-69-73-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open6271-70-76-70-14.600
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6071-65-69-74-14.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.500

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.008-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.728-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1720.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4030.247
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.1450.060

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.728 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 18.41% of the time.
  • Kanaya has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Ryggs Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
Frederic LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
Joost Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
Martin Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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