Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Takumi Kanaya will compete at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup defends his title after winning at 15-under in 2025.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|68-69-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-73-69
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|62
|71-70-76-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.500
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.008
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.728
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.172
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.403
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.145
|0.060
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.728 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 18.41% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.