Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.

He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.