PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Nyholm will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1669-69-69-71-1029.000

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of ten-under.
  • Nyholm has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.420-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.2450.010
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.062-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.083-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.520-0.317

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.245 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
  • Nyholm earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
The First Look: Scheffler, McIlroy headline Genesis Scottish Open
The First Look
Image for article.
5H AGO
The First Look: ISCO Championship heads to Hurstbourne Country Club
The First Look
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW