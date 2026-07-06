Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Nyholm has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of ten-under.

Nyholm has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.