Ockie Strydom betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Strydom's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of seven-over.

Strydom has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Strydom has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.