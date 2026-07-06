Ockie Strydom betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ockie Strydom has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to break through at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Strydom's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Strydom's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Strydom's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Strydom's recent performances
- Strydom's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of seven-over.
- Strydom has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Strydom has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Strydom has averaged -2.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Strydom's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.128
Strydom's advanced stats and rankings
- Strydom posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.553 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Strydom sported a -1.373 mark in his past five starts, showing significant challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Strydom delivered a positive 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, representing his strongest area of performance.
- On the greens, Strydom posted a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Strydom as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.