Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Lee Hodges of the United States watches his shot on the 15th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
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Lee Hodges returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, where the Genesis Scottish Open takes place July 9-12. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hodges's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2024
|T46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|2023
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Hodges's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top five once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.196
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.114
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.297
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.219
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.232
|0.393
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.