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43M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States watches his shot on the 15th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States watches his shot on the 15th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

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Lee Hodges returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, where the Genesis Scottish Open takes place July 9-12. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Hodges's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71+4
2024T4667-68-68-70-7
2023T1268-69-67-69-7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Hodges's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Hodges's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hodges's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6568-70-72-70E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1872-70-69-69-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49.000

Hodges's recent performances

  • Hodges has finished in the top five once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.1960.176
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1140.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.297-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2190.479
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2320.393

Hodges's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
  • Hodges has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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