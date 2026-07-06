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2H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Karl Vilips missed the cut at The Renaissance Club in 2025, posting rounds of 71-74 for a total of five-over. He returns to North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026.

Latest odds for Vilips at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Vilips' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-74+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of five-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900

Vilips' recent performances

  • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Vilips has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.533-0.532
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.043-0.322
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0900.322
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4550.143
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.211-0.388

Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.533 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.043 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
  • Vilips has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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