Hank Lebioda betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Hank Lebioda of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 27, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Hank Lebioda has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open with a $9.0 million purse on the line.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Lebioda's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.618
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-68-68-77
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|71-68-73-67
|-5
|54.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|70-71-74-70
|-3
|2.925
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.147
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.078
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.022
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.465
|-1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.555
|-1.006
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.147 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 17.70% of the time.
- Lebioda ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.73% and has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.