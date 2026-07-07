Hank Lebioda betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.147 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 17.70% of the time.