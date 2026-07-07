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1H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 27, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 27, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Hank Lebioda has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open with a $9.0 million purse on the line.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Lebioda's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-73+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6265-68-71-72-84.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic7468-70-72-74E1.618
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-68-68-77-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1471-68-73-67-554.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6170-71-74-70-32.925

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Lebioda has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.147-0.435
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0780.127
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.0220.365
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.465-1.062
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.555-1.006

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.147 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 17.70% of the time.
  • Lebioda ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.73% and has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Ryggs Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
Frederic LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
Joost Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
Martin Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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