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7H AGO

Frederik Schott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Freddy Schott of Germany looks on following his second shot on the first hole on day two of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 10, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Freddy Schott of Germany looks on following his second shot on the first hole on day two of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 10, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open will be held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 9-12. Freddy Schott has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Schott at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Schott's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Schott's recent performances

  • Schott has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.848 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Schott has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schott has averaged -2.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schott's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.210
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.848
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.301
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.329
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.027

All stats in this article are accurate for Schott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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