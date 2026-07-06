Frederik Schott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Freddy Schott of Germany looks on following his second shot on the first hole on day two of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 10, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open will be held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 9-12. Freddy Schott has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Schott's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Schott's recent performances
- Schott has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.848 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schott has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schott has averaged -2.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.027
All stats in this article are accurate for Schott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.