Chad Ramey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.391 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.78% of the time.