Chad Ramey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Chad Ramey will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup enters as the defending champion after winning at 15-under last year.
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
- He has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.862 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.000
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.071
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.391
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.125
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.426
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.160
|-1.359
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.391 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.