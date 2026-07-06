Beau Hossler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Beau Hossler of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Beau Hossler will compete at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup is the defending champion after finishing at 15-under last year.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Hossler has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.067
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.136
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.138
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.567
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.636
|0.812
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler has a -0.136 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
- Hossler ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance with 12.74% this season and has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.