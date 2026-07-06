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6H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Beau Hossler will compete at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup is the defending champion after finishing at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Hossler at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Hossler has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-68-64-68-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4971-70-70-73-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2168-67-68-69-837.429
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3769-68-73-71-710.578

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
  • Hossler has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.0670.333
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.1360.140
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.138-0.039
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5670.378
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6360.812

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler has a -0.136 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
  • Hossler ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance with 12.74% this season and has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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