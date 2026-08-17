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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark gets up-and-down from 163 yards for birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

Wyndham Clark gets up-and-down from 163 yards for birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

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Wyndham Clark returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

Latest odds for Clark at the BMW Championship.

Clark's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1372-68-69-74-5
2023T1566-71-68-69-6
20226477-76-67-70+6

At the BMW Championship

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT569-66-70-68-7--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-74+5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-67-66-71-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT568-64-65-65-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open164-69-70-73-4750.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has five top-five finishes and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 4-under.
  • Clark has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 0.982 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.033-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.445-0.038
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3320.240
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3970.813
Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1420.982

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.445 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clark delivers a 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
  • Clark ranks fourth this season with 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points and seventh overall with a 1.142 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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