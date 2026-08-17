Wyndham Clark betting profile: BMW Championship
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Wyndham Clark gets up-and-down from 163 yards for birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude
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Wyndham Clark returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.
Clark's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|2023
|T15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|2022
|64
|77-76-67-70
|+6
At the BMW Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T5
|69-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-67-66-71
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|68-64-65-65
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-69-70-73
|-4
|750.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|68-68-63-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|67-75-68-67
|-11
|350.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has five top-five finishes and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 4-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.982 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.033
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.445
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.332
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.397
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.142
|0.982
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.445 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivers a 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
- Clark ranks fourth this season with 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points and seventh overall with a 1.142 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.