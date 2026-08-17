Wyndham Clark betting profile: BMW Championship

Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.445 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark delivers a 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.40% of the time.