Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: BMW Championship

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Matsuyama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Matsuyama has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.