Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: BMW Championship
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Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 26th at plus-2 in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|2024
|WD
|67
|-
|2023
|WD
|71
|-
|2022
|T35
|70-67-71-74
|-2
|2021
|T46
|67-69-72-71
|-9
At the BMW Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|65-69-66-66
|-14
|80.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|67-68-68-64
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|70-65-65-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|72-67-67-70
|-4
|90.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-67-66-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.042
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.473
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.385
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.083
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.900
|1.846
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.473 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Matsuyama has earned 1,399 FedExCup Regular Season points (20th) this season and ranked 19th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.